MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- batting .179 with three doubles, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on April 21 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .156 with four doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 41.2% of his 17 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.6% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Melendez has driven in a run in four games this season (23.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (29.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|5
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Thursday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
