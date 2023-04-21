Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Shohei Ohtani) at 9:38 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley is hitting .138 with a double and three walks.
- Bradley has gotten a hit in four of 12 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Bradley has driven in a run in one game this season.
- He has scored in three of 12 games so far this season.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Angels have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.84).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (15 total, 0.8 per game).
- Ohtani (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a .86 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 27 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth.
