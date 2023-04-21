The Kansas City Royals, including Hunter Dozier (batting .167 in his past 10 games, with a home run, a walk and an RBI), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Friday at 9:38 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Rangers.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier has a home run and a walk while batting .146.

In five of 13 games this season, Dozier has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in one game this season.

Dozier has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three of 13 games so far this year.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 4 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

