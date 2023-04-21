Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Angels - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
On Friday, Edward Olivares (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Rangers.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .234 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in seven of 14 games this season (50.0%), including four multi-hit games (28.6%).
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Olivares has driven in a run in three games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in four of 14 games so far this season.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|4
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 3.84 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 15 home runs (0.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 2-0 with a .86 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old's .86 ERA ranks fourth, .905 WHIP ranks eighth, and 11.6 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
