Player prop bet options for Jayson Tatum, Trae Young and others are available when the Boston Celtics visit the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on Friday (opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSSE, and NBCS-BOS
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
29.5 (-125) 9.5 (-133) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (+125)
  • Tatum has racked up 30.1 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.6 points more than Friday's over/under.
  • Tatum has averaged 0.7 fewer rebounds per game (8.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.6 assists per game this year, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
25.5 (-128) 6.5 (-125) 3.5 (+120) 2.5 (+105)
  • The 25.5-point over/under set for Jaylen Brown on Friday is 1.1 less than his season scoring average (26.6).
  • His per-game rebounding average of 6.9 is 0.4 higher than his prop bet on Friday (6.5).
  • Brown picks up 3.5 assists per game, the same as his prop bet on Friday.
  • He makes 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Derrick White Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
15.5 (-128) 4.5 (-110) 4.5 (+120) 2.5 (+145)
  • The 15.5-point prop total for Derrick White on Friday is 3.1 higher than his scoring average, which is 12.4.
  • White averages 0.9 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Friday (which is 4.5).
  • White's assist average -- 3.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Friday's over/under (4.5).
  • White averages 1.8 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
24.5 (-128) 3.5 (+120) 8.5 (-105) 1.5 (-200)
  • Young is averaging 26.2 points during the 2022-23 season, 1.7 more than Friday's prop total.
  • Young's rebounding average -- three -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Friday.
  • Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than Friday's over/under.
  • Young has hit 2.1 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on Celtics vs. Hawks player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
21.5 (-105) 5.5 (+110) 5.5 (+110) 1.5 (-143)
  • The 21.5-point total set for Dejounte Murray on Friday is 1.0 more point than his season scoring average.
  • Murray has averaged 0.2 less rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (5.5).
  • Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this year, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (5.5).
  • Murray has hit 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.