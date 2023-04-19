The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 15 hits and an OBP of .380 this season.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 48th in the league in slugging.

In 61.1% of his 18 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 16.7% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In five games this season, Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In six of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings