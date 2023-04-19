The Texas Rangers (11-6) will be seeking a series sweep when they match up against the Kansas City Royals (4-14) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 19 at 2:10 PM ET. Martin Perez will get the call for the Rangers, while Brady Singer will take the hill for the Royals.

The Royals are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Rangers (-105). The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Singer - KC (1-1, 7.88 ERA) vs Perez - TEX (2-1, 2.87 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Royals will play as the favorite for the first time this season.

The Royals have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Kansas City, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

In the last 10 games, the Royals have not been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Kansas City and its opponents combined to go over the total seven times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in six games this year and have walked away with the win three times (50%) in those games.

The Rangers have a mark of 3-2 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rangers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Texas and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+120) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+155)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

