Matt Duffy Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Matt Duffy and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.
Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Matt Duffy At The Plate
- Duffy is hitting .360 with a home run.
- Duffy has gotten a hit in six of nine games this season (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Duffy has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in one of nine games.
Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.52 team ERA ranks eighth among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
- Perez (2-1) takes the mound for the Rangers in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 2.87 ERA in 15 2/3 innings pitched, with 16 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has amassed a 2.87 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .290 to opposing batters.
