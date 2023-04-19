After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jackie Bradley Jr. and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

  • Bradley has a double and three walks while batting .115.
  • Bradley has gotten a hit in three of 11 games this year, but he has no multi-hit games.
  • He has not gone deep in his 11 games this season.
  • Bradley has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Rangers have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.7 per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.87 ERA and 16 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 32-year-old has an ERA of 2.87, with 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .290 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.