Franmil Reyes -- hitting .276 with a home run, two walks and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Martin Perez on the hill, on April 19 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes has two home runs and four walks while batting .231.

Reyes has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (six of 13), with multiple hits three times (23.1%).

He has hit a home run in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4.7% of his plate appearances.

Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once four times this season (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings