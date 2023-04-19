The Miami Heat are 6.5-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN. The Heat lead the series 1-0. The matchup has an over/under of 218.5 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bucks -6.5 218.5

Bucks Betting Records & Stats

  • Milwaukee's 82 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 218.5 points 55 times.
  • The average point total in Milwaukee's contests this year is 230.2, 11.7 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Bucks have gone 44-38-0 ATS this season.
  • Milwaukee has been the favorite in 66 games this season and won 54 (81.8%) of those contests.
  • Milwaukee has a record of 29-5, a 85.3% win rate, when it's favored by -250 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bucks have a 71.4% chance to win.

Heat Betting Records & Stats

  • Miami has played 41 games this season that finished with a combined score over 218.5 points.
  • Miami's average game total this season has been 219.3, 0.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • So far this year, Miami has put together a 30-52-0 record against the spread.
  • The Heat have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win seven times (30.4%) in those contests.
  • Miami has a record of 1-4 when it is set as the underdog by +200 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Bucks vs. Heat Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 218.5 % of Games Over 218.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Bucks 55 67.1% 116.9 226.4 113.3 223.1 227.5
Heat 41 50% 109.5 226.4 109.8 223.1 219.6

Additional Bucks Insights & Trends

  • The Bucks have covered the spread twice, and are 5-5 overall, in their last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bucks have hit the over seven times.
  • Milwaukee has done a better job covering the spread at home (23-18-0) than it has in road games (21-20-0).
  • The 116.9 points per game the Bucks average are 7.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
  • When Milwaukee scores more than 109.8 points, it is 37-18 against the spread and 47-8 overall.

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

  • Miami has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Eight of the Heat's last 10 contests have gone over the total.
  • Miami has performed better against the spread away (16-25-0) than at home (14-27-0) this season.
  • The Heat score an average of 109.5 points per game, just 3.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Bucks allow.
  • Miami has put together a 13-12 ATS record and a 19-6 overall record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Bucks vs. Heat Betting Splits

Bucks and Heat Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Bucks 44-38 16-17 43-39
Heat 30-52 3-3 41-41

Bucks vs. Heat Point Insights

Bucks Heat
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 109.5
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 30
37-18
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 13-12
47-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 19-6
113.3
Points Allowed (PG)
 109.8
14
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 2
26-8
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 26-39
31-3
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 39-26

