On Wednesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.333 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two triples, a home run, two walks and three RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Martin Perez. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to six extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 18 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

In 18 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least one run nine times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 6 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings