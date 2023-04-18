On Tuesday, Vinnie Pasquantino (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino has 14 hits and an OBP of .388, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.

Pasquantino has gotten a hit in 10 of 17 games this year (58.8%), with at least two hits on three occasions (17.6%).

In three games this year, he has gone deep (17.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Pasquantino has driven in a run in five games this year (29.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

