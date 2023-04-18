Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (10-6) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (4-13) at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 18, with a start time of 7:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -125 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Royals (+105). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (1-2, 6.32 ERA) vs Brad Keller - KC (2-1, 2.12 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to bet on the Royals' game versus the Rangers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the Rangers with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Bobby Witt Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rangers have been favored nine times and won six of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Rangers have gone 6-3 (66.7%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers played as the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Texas and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with four wins in the 17 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 4-13 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-3-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+170) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250) Brad Keller 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 24th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.