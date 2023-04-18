Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and six walks.
- In six of 15 games this year, Lopez has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not hit a home run in his 15 games this season.
- In three games this season, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs each time.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-2) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
