Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After batting .222 with three doubles, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will start Nathan Eovaldi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has four doubles and two walks while hitting .217.
- In nine of 13 games this season, Isbel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his 13 games this season.
- Isbel has had an RBI in three games this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (1-2) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.