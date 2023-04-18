Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Franmil Reyes -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 18 at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes has two home runs and three walks while hitting .222.
- Reyes has reached base via a hit in five games this season (of 12 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 12 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Reyes has driven in a run in five games this season (41.7%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- In four of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the righty threw five innings against the Kansas City Royals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
