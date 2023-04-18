The Kansas City Royals and Brad Keller, who went -for- last time out, take on Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Brad Keller Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brad Keller At The Plate (2022)

  • Keller hit .000 with .
  • In each of his 35 games a year ago, Keller did not pick up a hit.
  • He did not homer last year in the 35 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • Keller didn't have an RBI in 35 games played last season.
  • He did not score in any of the 35 games he played in last season.

Brad Keller Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 16
.000 AVG .000
.000 OBP .000
.000 SLG .000
XBH
HR
RBI
/ K/BB /
SB
Home Away
19 GP 16
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Rangers pitching staff ranked 21st in MLB last season with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rangers had the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.22).
  • Rangers pitchers combined to surrender 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
  • The Rangers are sending Eovaldi (1-2) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .323 against him.
