On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi

Nathan Eovaldi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to five extra-base hits.

Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple hits six times.

In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once eight times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 6 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

