On Tuesday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Nathan Eovaldi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.415) thanks to five extra-base hits.
  • Witt Jr. has picked up a hit in eight of 17 games this season, with multiple hits six times.
  • In 17 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once eight times this season (47.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 6
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.8 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.61 team ERA ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • Eovaldi gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.32 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed five innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 33-year-old has an ERA of 6.32, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .323 batting average against him.
