On Monday, April 17 at 7:40 PM ET, the Texas Rangers (9-6) visit the Kansas City Royals (4-12) at Kauffman Stadium. Jacob deGrom will get the call for the Rangers, while Jordan Lyles will take the mound for the Royals.

The Rangers have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Royals (+180). A 7.5-run over/under has been set in the matchup.

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: deGrom - TEX (1-0, 4.32 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-2, 5.19 ERA)

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have won five of the eight games they've played as favorites this season.

The Rangers have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 3-1 across the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Texas combined with its opponents to go over the run total seven times.

The Royals have won in four, or 25%, of the 16 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +180 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+225) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+300) MJ Melendez 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+290) Nicky Lopez 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (-110) 0.5 (+1450) 0.5 (+450) Franmil Reyes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+360)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

