The Texas Rangers and Nate Lowe will take the field against the Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. on Monday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: BSKC

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 13 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.

Kansas City is 29th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .342 this season.

The Royals have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

Kansas City has scored 54 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Royals have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Royals rank just 26th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

Kansas City pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.00 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.378 WHIP this season.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will hand the ball to Jordan Lyles (0-2) for his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 6 1/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up four earned runs while allowing eight hits.

Lyles will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/11/2023 Rangers L 8-5 Away Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/12/2023 Rangers W 10-1 Away Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/14/2023 Braves L 10-3 Home Brady Singer Charlie Morton 4/15/2023 Braves L 9-3 Home Kris Bubic Bryce Elder 4/16/2023 Braves L 5-4 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Wright 4/17/2023 Rangers - Home Jordan Lyles Jacob deGrom 4/18/2023 Rangers - Home Brad Keller Nathan Eovaldi 4/19/2023 Rangers - Home Brady Singer Martín Pérez 4/21/2023 Angels - Away Kris Bubic Tyler Anderson 4/22/2023 Angels - Away Zack Greinke Reid Detmers 4/23/2023 Angels - Away Jordan Lyles -

