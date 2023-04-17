The Kansas City Royals and Matt Duffy, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +425) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Duffy At The Plate

Duffy has a home run while hitting .364.

Duffy has gotten a hit in five of eight games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one of eight games, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

Duffy has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in one of eight games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 4 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings