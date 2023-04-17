Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Kyle Isbel (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel has four doubles and two walks while batting .233.
- Isbel is batting .333 during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Isbel has picked up a hit in nine games this season (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not hit a home run in his 12 games this season.
- Isbel has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 9.7 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Rangers allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.8 per game).
- deGrom (1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 16 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 21st in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.