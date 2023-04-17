The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

  • Dozier is hitting .167 with a home run and a walk.
  • Dozier has picked up a hit in five games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 4
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
  • The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 21st in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6) among qualifying pitchers.
