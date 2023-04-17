Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 2-for-4 last time out, take on Jacob deGrom and the Texas Rangers at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +280)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate
- Dozier is hitting .167 with a home run and a walk.
- Dozier has picked up a hit in five games this season (45.5%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has homered in one of 11 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Dozier has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in three games this season (27.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- This season, the 34-year-old ranks 51st in ERA (4.32), 21st in WHIP (1.020), and second in K/9 (14.6) among qualifying pitchers.
