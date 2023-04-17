Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Rangers - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Franmil Reyes -- 2-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Texas Rangers, with Jacob deGrom on the mound, on April 17 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Braves.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +300)
Looking to place a prop bet on Franmil Reyes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .222 with two home runs and three walks.
- Reyes has had a hit in five of 12 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 12 games played this season, and in 5.1% of his plate appearances.
- Reyes has had an RBI in five games this year.
- He has scored at least once four times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rangers pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Rangers' 3.86 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 12 home runs (0.8 per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
- deGrom gets the start for the Rangers, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old's 4.32 ERA ranks 51st, 1.020 WHIP ranks 21st, and 14.6 K/9 ranks second.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.