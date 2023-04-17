After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Jacob deGrom) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +270)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate

Olivares is batting .231 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.

In six of 12 games this year (50.0%) Olivares has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 4 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings