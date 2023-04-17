The Boston Bruins take their home ice at TD Garden Monday to square off with the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, starting at 7:30 PM ET on . The Panthers are the underdog (+190) in this game against the Bruins (-225).

Bruins vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel:

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-225) Panthers (+190) -

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have won 81.7% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (58-13).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter, Boston has a record of 24-7 (winning 77.4%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Bruins have an implied win probability of 69.2%.

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have won seven of the 16 games, or 43.8%, in which they've been an underdog.

Florida has not had a game so far this season as a bigger moneyline underdog than the +190 odds on them winning this game.

The implied probability of a win by the Panthers, based on the moneyline, is 34.5%.

Bruins vs. Panthers Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 301 (2nd) Goals 288 (6th) 174 (1st) Goals Allowed 272 (21st) 62 (11th) Power Play Goals 63 (7th) 36 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 70 (29th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Boston went over three times.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are scoring 1.4 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins create the second-most goals in the NHL, averaging 3.7 per game for a total of 301 this season.

The Bruins are ranked first in league play with the fewest goals against, having conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The team's goal differential (+127) leads the league this season .

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida and its opponents didn't combine to hit the over in any of the Panthers' most recent 10 contests.

Over the last 10 games, the Panthers and their opponents averaged 0.9 more goals than their season game score average of 9.4 goals.

The Panthers' 288 total goals (3.5 per game) are the sixth-most in the NHL.

The Panthers have conceded 3.3 goals per game, 272 total, which ranks 21st among league teams.

Their 16th-ranked goal differential is +16.

