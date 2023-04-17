On Monday, Bobby Witt Jr. (on the back of going 0-for-5) and the Kansas City Royals face the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Jacob deGrom. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Jacob deGrom TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in slugging percentage (.435) thanks to five extra-base hits.

In 50.0% of his 16 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 16 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

In five games this year, Witt Jr. has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In eight of 16 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

