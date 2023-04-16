Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Braves.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 13 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.
- In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Pasquantino has had an RBI in four games this year.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|6
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (33.3%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.