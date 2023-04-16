Vinnie Pasquantino -- 1-for-5 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Atlanta Braves, with Kyle Wright on the mound, on April 16 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Braves.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 13 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

In 60.0% of his 15 games this season, Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

In 15 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Pasquantino has had an RBI in four games this year.

He has scored at least once five times this season (33.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings