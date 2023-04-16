How to Watch the Royals vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will play Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET.
Royals vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 12 home runs as a team.
- Kansas City ranks 28th in the majors with a .344 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals have a team batting average of just .211 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
- Kansas City is among the lowest scoring teams in baseball, ranking 28th with just 50 total runs (3.3 per game) this season.
- The Royals have an OBP of just .273 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Royals are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 26th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Kansas City has an 8.7 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 16th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 23rd-ranked ERA (5.00) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 18th in MLB with a combined 1.404 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Royals will hand the ball to Zack Greinke (0-3) for his fourth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- He has earned a quality start one time in three starts this season.
- Greinke has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Rangers
|L 11-2
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Andrew Heaney
|4/11/2023
|Rangers
|L 8-5
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/12/2023
|Rangers
|W 10-1
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/14/2023
|Braves
|L 10-3
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Charlie Morton
|4/15/2023
|Braves
|L 9-3
|Home
|Kris Bubic
|Bryce Elder
|4/16/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Wright
|4/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Jacob deGrom
|4/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Nathan Eovaldi
|4/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Martín Pérez
|4/21/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Kris Bubic
|Tyler Anderson
|4/22/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Zack Greinke
|Reid Detmers
