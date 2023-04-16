The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy head into the final of a three-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Royals have +135 odds to upset. The total for the matchup has been set at 9 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -160 +135 9 +100 -120 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, the Royals and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their previous 10 games.

The Royals have not covered the runline in any of their most recent 10 matchups (one of those games had a runline). In five consecutive games, Kansas City and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers being 8.6 runs.

Royals Betting Records & Stats

The Royals have won in four, or 26.7%, of the 15 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Kansas City is 1-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +135 or more on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

So far this season, Kansas City and its opponents have hit the over in nine of its 15 games with a total.

The Royals have played just one game with a spread this season and did not cover in that contest.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 1-8 3-3 2-6 2-5 3-9 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.