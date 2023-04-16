MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .220 with four doubles, a home run, five walks and six RBI in his past 10 games, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will start Kyle Wright) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Kyle Wright
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is batting .180 with four doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 46.2% of his 13 games this season, with at least two hits in 23.1% of those games.
- He has gone deep in one of 13 games, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks 15th in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Wright (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went three innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up four hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.