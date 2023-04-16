The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI last time out, battle Kyle Wright and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Kyle Wright

Kyle Wright TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

Isbel has four doubles and two walks while batting .231.

Isbel is batting .294 during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

In eight of 11 games this season, Isbel has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In 11 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Isbel has had an RBI in three games this season.

He has scored at least once three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings