The Kansas City Royals, including Vinnie Pasquantino (hitting .333 in his past 10 games, with four doubles, two home runs, eight walks and three RBI), battle starter Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.407) and total hits (12) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 80th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 43rd and he is 50th in slugging.

Pasquantino has picked up a hit in 57.1% of his 14 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.4% of those games.

In 14 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Pasquantino has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least once five times this year (35.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (50.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings