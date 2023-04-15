Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (10-4) will visit Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (4-10) at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday, April 15, with a start time of 4:10 PM ET.

The Royals are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-145). The total is 8.5 runs for this matchup.

Royals vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kris Bubic - KC (0-1, 1.64 ERA)

Royals vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 12 times and won eight, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Braves have a 6-2 record (winning 75% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Braves have a 5-3 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Royals have won in four, or 28.6%, of the 14 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Royals had a record of 3-7.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 6-4-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

