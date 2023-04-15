Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Nicky Lopez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is hitting .185 with two doubles, a triple and four walks.
- Lopez has picked up a hit in four games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.
- In 12 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Lopez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs both times.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will send Elder (1-0) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
