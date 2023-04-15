The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Braves.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez has four doubles, a home run and seven walks while batting .196.

In 50.0% of his 12 games this season, Melendez has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Melendez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In five games this year (41.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings