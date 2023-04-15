Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Braves - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Franmil Reyes (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Kansas City Royals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate
- Reyes is hitting .188 with two home runs and three walks.
- In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Reyes has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Reyes has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.7 per game).
- The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his third start this season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up six hits.
