On Saturday, Franmil Reyes and the Kansas City Royals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .188 with two home runs and three walks.

In four of 11 games this season (36.4%), Reyes has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 11 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

Reyes has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored at least one run three times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings