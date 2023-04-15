After going 1-for-4 with a triple in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .265 with a double, a triple, a home run and three walks.
  • In six of 10 games this year (60.0%) Olivares has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (30.0%).
  • He has hit a long ball in one of 10 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 4
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (50.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 10 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • The Braves will look to Elder (1-0) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering six hits.
