Thunder vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into a Play-in game for the NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Thunder vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Thunder 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- The Thunder (47-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 9.7% more often than the Timberwolves (39-41-2) this season.
- Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40.9% of the time. That's less often than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (61.5%).
- Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 21-18, while the Thunder are 22-30 as moneyline underdogs.
Thunder Performance Insights
- Oklahoma City is the fifth-best squad in the NBA in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points conceded (116.4).
- The Thunder are 21st in the league in assists (24.4 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has attempted 36.9% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.2% of Oklahoma City's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 71.8% have been 2-pointers.
