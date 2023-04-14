Josh Giddey will hope to make a difference for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday at 9:30 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

In his last time out, a 114-98 win over the Jazz, Giddey had 17 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and three steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Giddey's props, we dive into his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 16.6 19.3 Rebounds 9.5 7.9 8.2 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.4 PRA 36.5 30.7 33.9 PR -- 24.5 27.5 3PM 1.5 1.0 1.4



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 14.7% of the Thunder's attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.7 per contest.

He's put up 3.1 threes per game, or 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Giddey's Thunder average 104.7 possessions per game, fifth-highest among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking seventh with 104 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 115.8 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.7 rebounds per contest, which puts them 22nd in the NBA.

Conceding 25 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 10th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Timberwolves concede 12.3 made 3-pointers per game, 16th-ranked in the league.

Josh Giddey vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/16/2022 30 11 13 6 1 0 0 12/3/2022 33 21 12 7 3 2 2 10/23/2022 22 10 2 5 0 0 0 10/19/2022 34 14 11 4 2 2 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.