Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is batting .214 with two home runs and three walks.

In four of 10 games this season (40.0%), Reyes has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Reyes has driven in a run in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored at least one run three times this year (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings