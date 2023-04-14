On Friday, Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 batting average in his past 10 games, with a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Rangers.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .229 with a triple, two home runs and four walks.

Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with more than one hit on four occasions (30.8%).

He has homered in two of 13 games played this season, and in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in five games this season (38.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored a run in six of 13 games so far this season.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Braves Pitching Rankings