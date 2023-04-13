The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3, winners of three straight) at Ball Arena. The contest on Thursday, April 13 begins at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3.

Avalanche vs. Jets Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3

ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3 Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-190) Jets (+160) -

Avalanche Betting Insights

The Avalanche have won 63.8% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (37-21).

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter, Colorado has a record of 18-8 (winning 69.2%).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 65.5% chance to win.

Avalanche vs. Jets Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Jets Total (Rank) 266 (12th) Goals 244 (21st) 218 (7th) Goals Allowed 220 (10th) 63 (6th) Power Play Goals 52 (16th) 51 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 41 (7th)

Avalanche Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Colorado hit the over three times.

In their last 10 games, the Avalanche have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Avalanche are ranked 12th in the league with 266 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.

The Avalanche are ranked seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 218 total goals (2.7 per game).

With a +48 goal differential, they're ranked eighth-best in the league.

