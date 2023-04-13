How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Jets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 13
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Avalanche (49-24-7) host the Winnipeg Jets (46-32-3) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3 as the Avalanche and the Jets take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and TSN3
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/24/2023
|Jets
|Avalanche
|5-1 COL
|11/29/2022
|Jets
|Avalanche
|5-0 WPG
|10/19/2022
|Avalanche
|Jets
|4-3 (F/OT) WPG
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in NHL action, conceding 218 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank seventh.
- The Avalanche rank 12th in the NHL with 266 goals scored (3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Avalanche have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with an 8-1-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Avalanche have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|69
|39
|68
|107
|46
|42
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|80
|54
|48
|102
|42
|60
|49.3%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|J.T. Compher
|80
|17
|35
|52
|28
|27
|48.8%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|62
|20
|29
|49
|12
|24
|17.4%
Jets Stats & Trends
- The Jets concede 2.7 goals per game (220 in total), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Jets' 244 goals on the season (3.0 per game) rank them 21st in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Jets are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Jets have allowed 18 goals (1.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Jets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kyle Connor
|81
|32
|49
|81
|40
|41
|25%
|Joshua Morrissey
|78
|16
|59
|75
|59
|36
|-
|Mark Scheifele
|81
|42
|26
|68
|45
|61
|48.1%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|49%
|Blake Wheeler
|72
|16
|39
|55
|27
|45
|50.8%
