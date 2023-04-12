Vinnie Pasquantino -- 3-for-4 with two doubles in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the hill, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Rangers.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

  • Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 11 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .500.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 38th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.
  • Pasquantino has had a hit in seven of 12 games this season (58.3%), including multiple hits three times (25.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Pasquantino has driven in a run in three games this season (25.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in four of 12 games so far this season.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (80.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (60.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the third-best in the league.
  • The Rangers' 3.40 team ERA ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (nine total, 0.8 per game).
  • Eovaldi (1-1) pitches for the Rangers to make his third start of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
