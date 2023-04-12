The New Orleans Pelicans are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Smoothie King Center on Wednesday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Thunder vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Time: 9:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Venue: Smoothie King Center

Thunder vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Thunder 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (226.5)



The Thunder have put together a 47-34-1 ATS record this season compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the Pelicans.

Oklahoma City covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point underdog or more 61.5% of the time. That's more often than New Orleans covers as a favorite of 5.5 or more (59.1%).

Oklahoma City and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than New Orleans and its opponents have (38 out of 82).

The Pelicans have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season, better than the .423 winning percentage for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (22-30).

Thunder Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City is fifth-best in the league on offense (117.5 points scored per game) and ranked 19th on defense (116.4 points conceded).

This season the Thunder are ranked 21st in the league in assists at 24.4 per game.

In 2022-23, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).

Oklahoma City attempts 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.

