When the (3-9) take on the (7-4) at Globe Life Field on Wednesday, April 12 at 8:05 PM ET, Brad Keller will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

The favored Rangers have -165 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +140. The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds on the under).

Royals vs. Rangers Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Nathan Eovaldi - TEX (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs Keller - KC (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Royals' matchup versus the Rangers but aren't sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Royals (+140) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to take down the Rangers with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $24.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Salvador Pérez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Royals vs. Rangers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in seven games this season and won five (71.4%) of those contests.

The Rangers have won all three games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas has a 62.3% chance to win.

The Royals have been victorious in three, or 25%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have a win-loss record of 1-5 when favored by +140 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Royals vs. Rangers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Edward Olivares 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+230) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Vinnie Pasquantino 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+155) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (-143) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Royals, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Think the Royals can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Kansas City and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.