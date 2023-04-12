Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-0 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Texas Rangers, with Nathan Eovaldi on the mound, on April 12 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is batting .150 with a double, a triple and four walks.

Lopez has gotten a hit in three of 10 games this season, but he has no multi-hit games.

In 10 games played this season, he has not homered.

Lopez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

