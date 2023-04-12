The Kansas City Royals and Franmil Reyes, who went 2-for-3 with an RBI last time in action, battle Nathan Eovaldi and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last game against the Rangers.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

Reyes is hitting .174 with two home runs and three walks.

Reyes has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In nine games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Reyes has driven in a run in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

